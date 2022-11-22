Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer looks massy, makers unveil first look on actor's brithday

Shehzada

Shehzada teaser: After bringing one of the top blockbusters of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan brings Shehzada to the big screen. As the actor turned 32, the makers the teaser of the upcoming mass entertainer. The film is the official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill have decided to celebrate him as the amazing actor he is by deciding to launch the First look of the film on his birthday. Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans.”

Aman Gill also added, "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film." Kartik Aaryan has had quite the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking off and becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The actor has been keeping busy with shoots for his upcoming projects including Shehzada.

The teaser that would trace Kartik in one of his coolest, craziest, and hottest looks ever. He can be seen doing full-on action for the first time with many seeti maar moments in the teaser and all those slow-mo moments really have the audiences drooling for the actor like when he is running in his green shirt and his comic timing always has it. Seems like this film is definitely gonna be full of some typical and healthy Kartik Aaryan comedy too. This first glimpse is one of the best surprises or treats for his fans as they are definitely super excited.

Shehzada is a comedy action drama musical directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar with music by Pritam. Shehzada releasing on 10th February 2023, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna & Aman Gill. Kartik is currently awaiting the release of his yet another new avatar of a film, 'Freddy' on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada he will also be seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha', Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.