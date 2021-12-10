'Shehzada' stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon are all smiles in their gym selfie

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting in Delhi for their upcoming film 'Shehzada'. The two were seen working out together in a gym in a selfie that Kartik shared on his Instagram account. Dressed in black jackets and gym wear, the two actors are seen making the victory pose as they happily posed for the camera.

Kartik captioned the picture as, "Arjun Pathak aur Mimi Sanon #Shehzada". It refers to the characters that the actors essayed in their acclaimed films this year. Kartik Aaryan played a determined television news anchor, Arjun Pathak reporting a terrorist attack from his newsroom in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka'. Kriti Sanon portrayed the titular character of a free-spirited girl who opts to become a surrogate mother to fulfill her dreams in Laxman Utekar's 'Mimi'. Both the actors' performances were appreciated by the critics and the masses.

'Shehzada' reunites Kartik and Kriti after their romantic hit 'Luka Chuppi' in 2019. The upcoming film is reportedly a remake of the Telugu blockbuster action-drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The upcoming film marks Rohit Dhawan's return to film direction after six years. He earlier directed action-comedy 'Dishoom' in 2016 and romantic-comedy 'Desi Boyz' in 2011. Rohit Dhawan is David Dhawan's son and Varun Dhawan's brother.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy', while Kriti Sanon has a bunch of films lined up for release - 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya', and 'Ganapath'.