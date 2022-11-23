Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan reacts to ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish about 'dreams coming true'

Kartik Aaryan- Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on Tuesday and several celebrities wished him on his birthday. Last night, Aaryan even threw a lavish birthday party and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. But before the bash, actors were wishing him through social media. From Kriti Sanon to Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, to Bhumi Pednekar, and others, they all wished him success and prosperity.

One of the surprisingly pleasant wishes came from Kartik's Love Aaj Kal co-star and his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. The Atrangi Re star took her feelings for Kartik to Instagram, shared Aaryan's recent photo of the cake cutting on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan (smiley emojis) Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for and may all your dreams continue coming true."

Check out Sara's story for Kartik

Since morning, Kartik is responding to the wishes, and re-sharing their wishes with his replies. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took Sara's story and replied to his wish by saying, "Thank you Sara," with blessed emoji.

Check out Kartik's reply

Earlier in September, while speaking about his love life, Kartik during a chat with Film Companion said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa." After having said this, Kartik quickly corrected himself and added, "I have been single for the past 1 year." He further clarified, "I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise." When questioned if he will continue to say that he's in love with his work, the actor replied, "No it's not like that. But I am single. That's about it."

On the work front, Kartik is geared up with the release of Freddy. It will be followed by Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Hera Pheri 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.