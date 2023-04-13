Shehzada OTT release: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's action-comedy film

Shehzada/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, Shehzada was released in the theatres on February 17. The action-comedy film failed to impress the audiences and turned out to be a box office failure earning only Rs 32.20 crore net in India, as per the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

After close to two months of its release, Shehzada is now ready for its OTT premiere. The streaming giant Netflix took to its social media handles on Thursday and shared a small clip, featuring Kartik and Kriti, announcing that the film will be available on its platform on April 14. It captioned the clip, "No more secrets, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have said it - Shehzada arrives on Netflix at midnight".

Directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back. In the original, Pooja Hegde starred as the leading lady. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also streaming on Netflix.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also features Ronit Bose Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles. The film's music has been composed by Pritam, who delivered two of the most appreciated soundtracks last year in the form of Brahmasta Part One: Shiva and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have their next films set to release in theatres in June. The former will be seen screen space with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which arrives in theatres on June 29. On the other hand, the actress will be seen portraying Sita in Adipurush, Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana, with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama and the demon king Ravana, respectively.



