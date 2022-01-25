'Shehzada' makers defend Kartik Aaryan amid 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi release row

The tinsel town is abuzz with a fresh controversy after 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' producer Manish Shah of Goldmines accused actor Kartik Aaryan of 'extremely unprofessional' behaviour. Manish alleged that the 'Dhamaka' star threatened to walk out of the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer titled 'Shehzada' if 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi version was released in theatres.

However, it seems like Kartik Aaryan had nothing to do with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi version not being released in theatres.

The producers of 'Shehzada' have come out in support of the actor and stated that they had requested to stop the release of the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. and not Kartik.

Apparently, the release of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was stopped at the request of 'Shehzada' producers to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan intervened or threatened to leave the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hence, we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not actor."

He further added, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Backing Kartik Aaryan, 'Shehzada' director Rohit Dhawa said, "Kartik's intent and excitement for 'Shehzada' is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film."

Earlier, accusing Kartik of unprofessional behaviour, producer Manish of Goldmines had told India Today, "The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

Manish added that he decided to stop the release of the Hindi version since Allu Arjun's father's production company was one of the many producers of 'Shehzsda'. He said, "I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Aravind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel."

If Allu Arjun's original film would have been released in Hindi, it may have affected the business of 'Shehzada' which is slated to release on November 4, 2022.