Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer film's trailer to be out on January 12, followed by a three-city tour

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2023. After Kartik unveiled the teaser of his upcoming action-comedy on his birthday on November 22, he and Kriti are all set to launch the film's trailer on January 12 in Mumbai, within a month ahead of its release on February 10.

Kartik and Kriti, who were previously seen together in the 2019 comedy film Luka Chhupi, will be promoting the Rohit Dhawan directorial in three cities. After attending the trailer launch in Mumbai, the two of them will be heading to Jalandhar for the Lohri celebrations on January 13 and then to Rann of Kutch for the Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 14.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the information as he wrote, "KARTIK AARYAN: ‘SHEHZADA’ TRAILER ON 12 JAN… #ShehzadaTrailer drops on 12 Jan 2023… Team #Shehzada will be celebrating the trailer launch on 13 Jan in #Jalandhar [#Lohri] and on 14 Jan in #RannOfKutch [#MakarSankranti]. Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon."

The Shehzada team reasoned why they are opting for this three-city tour for the trailer launch in a statement given to Pinkvilla, which read, "With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger-than-life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audience to finally show their hard-work. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support."

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun, who has become a pan-India star after the success of his last film Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The original Telugu film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Tabu, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.



