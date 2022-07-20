Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan enjoys sunset in Haryana amid film's shoot

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on the box office success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently busy shooting for his next project titled Shehzada. And while the actor has been keeping his fans updated about the shoot, he also keeps giving a glimpse of the fun time he has on the film's sets.

The actor, who is currently shooting for Shehzada in Haryana, recently shared a picture of himself enjoying the beautiful sunset, surrounded by lush green grass, making us all reminisce about the last sunset we witnessed.

READ: Shah Rukh Khan poses with chefs after enjoying Italian meal in London amid Dunki shoot

Kartik and Kriti were recently shooting together. However, Kriti is not with him in the Haryana schedule of the film.

Take a look at the picture below:

Speaking of Shehzada, the film recently got a new release date. Last week, Kartik took to his Instagram to share the release date and wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023."

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of Shehzada. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events.

Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

(With input from ANI)