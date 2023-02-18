Shehzada box office prediction: Kartik Aaryan film may open at Rs 7 crore, less than half of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's opening

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada hit the screens on Friday. But despite the hype and the actor’s star power, the film did not have a great opening. Advance booking collections were low and the film opened to just 9% occupancy in its morning shows. While the figure did increase as the day passed, the gain was not substantial.

Trade insiders predict the film will collect Rs 7 crore net across India on its first day, which is a disappointing number considering the film’s size and scale. For context, Kartik’s last big release – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – raked in over Rs 14 crore on its opening day. The other two big releases of the day are expected to outperform Shehzada as well, with Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania projected to earn Rs 14 crore and Tamil-Telugu bilingual predicted to open at Rs 7.50 crore.

Shehzada had been delayed for release by a week given the phenomenal success of Pathaan, which is still running strong in theatres. However, that delay led it to clashing with Ant-Man 3, which seems to have hurt its chances now. The film needed a strong word of mouth to grow after a lukewarm opening but with most rviews middling or negative, that seems difficult as well.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal. The film also marks Kartik Aaryan’s debut as a producer. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Kartik confirmed that after the production hit a roadblock, he decided to forgo his acting fees. He added, "Earlier, I had taken my fee. But then, the film went through a crisis, and they (the producers) needed someone to step up. So, I asked my producer, 'I will give up my money,' and that's how I ended up becoming a co-producer in the project."

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Telugu smash hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Allu Arjun-starrer made Rs 260 crore and at one point was among the highest-grossing Telugu films ever.