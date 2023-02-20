Shehzada box office prediction day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film shows marginal growth on Sunday

Shehzada

Shehzada box office prediction day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer masala entertainer Shehzada opened with mixed reviews, and, has certainly affected its box office collection. As per the early trends, Shehzada only managed to earn Rs 7.25 crores on Sunday.

As per the information provided by Box Office Worldwide, the weekend collection of Shehzada stands at Rs 19.90 crores. With Buy 1 Get 1 offer, Shehzada couldn't sustain the competition with Hollywood biggie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The portal reported early figures for Ant-Man 3, and the film has collected Rs 25.75 crores in its first weekend. However, when you compare day-wise data, Shehzada witness marginal growth throughout the weekend. Whereas Ant-Man suffered a drop on Sunday, which shows that even the die-hard fans of the MCU didn't like Ant-Man much.

Here's the day-wise data of Shehzada, Ant-Man 3, and Pathaan

Ant-Man 3 collected Rs 8.50 crore on Friday, Rs 9 crore on Saturday, and Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday. This brings their first weekend total to Rs 25.75 crores. Shehzada collected Rs 6 crores on Friday, Rs 6.65 on Saturday, and Rs 7.25 crores on Sunday.

On the other side, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan continue to score. Despite its fourth weekend, Pathaan got its audience, and reduced ticket rates have further helped the collection in a positive way. In its fourth weekend, Pathaan collected Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 3.32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. Pathaan earned Rs 9.22 crores.

In his recent interview, Kartik opened up on delaying the release of his film Shehzada because of Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, “The decision was mostly of the producers and directors." Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo