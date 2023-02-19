Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shehzada box office prediction day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer shows 20% jump due to Mahashivratri

Amid mixed reception, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer managed to show an upward trend on its second day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Shehzada box office prediction day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer shows 20% jump due to Mahashivratri
Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer, Shehzada, opened up on an average note with mixed reception from critics and the masses. However, the film witnessed the expected jump in collections on day 2. Due to the festival of Mahashivratri, Shehzada saw an upward trend, and it continues to compete with other releases, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan. 

As per the report of Box Office Worldwide, the early trends show a growth of 20% in Shehzada's collections, and it went on to collect Rs 7 crores. Rohit Dhawan directorial earned Rs 6 crores on its opening day and then collected Rs 7 crores on Saturday. This brings the two-day collections to Rs 13 crores. The report further predicted that Shehzada will collect Rs 20-21 crores over the weekend. However, the real test for the film will begin from Monday onwards. 

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which has been in the theatres for over three weeks and Marvel`s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Shehzada was initially supposed to release on February 10. However, the makers pushed the release for a week to avoid getting steam-rolled under the mega success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

To attract the audience and give Pathaan tough competition, the makers of Shehzada partnered with BookMyShow to provide a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket' offer. But still, the film managed to have a single-digit opening. 

Shehzada also marks Kartik Aaryan's production debut, and he is among the co-producers. During the making, Kartik returned his acting fee to help the film from a crisis. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sunny Hinduja. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.