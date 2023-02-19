Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film fails to show major growth, earns Rs 12.65 crore

Shehzada

Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada fails to take advantage of the festival of Mahashivratri, and continues to disappoint on its second day. The official figures for Saturday are out, and it has shown a minimum growth with compared to Friday.

Taran Adarsh shared the collection on his social media, and wrote, "Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz."

Here's the post

On its first day, Shehzada collected only Rs 6 crore. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which has been in the theaters for over three weeks and Marvel`s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The makers of the film even partnered with BookMyShow to give the audience a Buy one Get One free offer for the movie tickets on opening day. Despite it, the film failed to bring the audience in large numbers to the theatre/`Shehzada` was earlier supposed to release on February 10. However, it was released a week later on 17 February, due to the mega success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.