Shehzada box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer falls flat, earns just Rs 20 crore in opening weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s masala action entertainer Shehzada has had a disappointing first weekend at the box office. The film opened poorly and then failed to show significant growth over the weekend, registering a below average number in its opening weekend collection.

Shehzada barely managed to scrape past Rs 20 crores in its net domestic collections for its first three days. On Sunday, it earned Rs 7.55 crore, a mere 13% rise from Saturday. As per trade insiders, the film needed a 30-40% jump on both Saturday and Sunday to have any chance to attaining a decent haul over the weekend after a disappointing Rs 6-crore opening day.

In his tweet about the box office collections of the film, trade analuyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing.”

Shehzada has had a disappointing time at the overseas markets as well, making under Rs 4 crore overseas in its forst three days. As of Monday morning, its global gross over its first weekend stands at Rs 27.35 crore. In comparison, Dhanush’s bilingual actioner Vaathi, which released on the same day, has already crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With a global haul of Rs 260 crore, the 2019 release is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. In comparison with Shehzada’s Rs 20 crore opening week, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had earned Rs 67 crore in its first three days upon its release. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Ankur Rathee, Rajpal Yadav, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.