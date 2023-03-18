Shehnaaz Gill tries to kiss Sara Ali Khan after latter sings Kundi Matt Khadkao, funny video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill-Sara Ali Khan

Shehnaaz Gill is a firebrand for fans, and they love her quirkiness. Similarly, Sara Ali Khan is also known for being a goofball, lively, carefree actress of Bollywood. What happens when the two will come together? Netizens are going gaga over their union. Recently, Sara appeared to promote her upcoming film Gaslight on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

Apart from the episodes, Sara and Gill made a reel where they played 'knock knock.' Sara was captured hiding inside the curtain, as soon as Gill said, "Knock knock," Sara came out of the curtain and uttered Chitrangda's song "Kundi matt khadkao raja, sidha andar aao raja." Shehnaaz's reaction to Sara's song will make you go ROFL.

Without saying much, let's watch the video

As soon as Gill uploaded the video, her fans and many netizens reacted to it. A user wrote, "Beautiful Ladies Together." Another user wrote, "Raja Rani ki yeh prem kahani." A netizen wrote, "Baby GiLL, you don't need to apply lipstick your lips are already pink pink." Another netizen wrote, "Wow omg...knock knock...advance lots of love waiting for this episode oh too much excited @shehnaazgill." One of the netizen added, "Two beautiful in one frame."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in crime thriller Gaslight. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The mind-bending, psychological thriller also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others. On the other side, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will release in cinemas on Eid 2023.