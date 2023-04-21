Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Rhea Kapoor for her next film, says 'I tried my best..'

Shehnaaz Gill is reported to share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Rhea Kapoor's next film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress rose to fame after winning the hearts of the audience with her candid self in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress recently talked about her future projects and revealed that she has worked on Rhea Kapoor’s film.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she has a lot of projects in the pipeline and said, “I have a lot of films in the pipeline. I have worked in Rhea Kapoor's films. Whenever it releases, we will talk about it then. I have done a good job in that film too. I have tried my best." The film is going to be helmed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani and Shehnaaz will reportedly be seen sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also recently talked about how she bagged the role in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ad said, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen essaying the character named Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in key roles.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill also has Sajid Khan’s next directorial titled 100% in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. 

