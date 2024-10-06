Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

After arrest in sexual assault case, Jani Master's National Award suspended by I&B Ministry

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

What will be the value of Rs 1 crore by 2050?

What will be the value of Rs 1 crore by 2050?

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is�…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill confesses to being possessive about Sidharth Shukla, reveals reason behind it.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house won the hearts of the audience. While they never accepted their relationship publicly, Shehnaaz has now opened up about being possessive about him. 

During a conversation with Farah Khan in an episode of Fun With Farah, Shehnaaz spoke about her bond with Sidharth. The actress said she doesn’t care about looks but gets jealous quickly as a girlfriend. She recalled her feelings for Sidharth, admitting she was possessive about him. The actress said, “I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive.” 

Shehnaaz Gill also opened up about the traits she looks in a man, and would want to get married in the future. She said, “I am very loyal. I envision my life with the same man forever.” She further listed the traits which included being an “equal, both financially and professionally”. She called herself an alpha woman and revealed that she doesn’t like it when a man pays for her.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were called ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans. The duo got close during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and even Salman Khan warned Sidharth about Shehnaaz being in love with him during the show. After the show, they made several music videos together. However, the actor died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

Shehnaaz Gill released a heartfelt music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla after his death and was even seen attending a Bigg Boss 15 season finale which was dedicated to Sidharth.

On the world front, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next film, Thank You For Coming was also a flop. She will next be seen in the movie Sab First Class alongside Varun Sharma. The film has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions are jointly backing the project.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Chhattisgarh: 28 naxals killed in encounter with police along Dantewada border

Chhattisgarh: 28 naxals killed in encounter with police along Dantewada border

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement