Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill confesses to being possessive about Sidharth Shukla, reveals reason behind it.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house won the hearts of the audience. While they never accepted their relationship publicly, Shehnaaz has now opened up about being possessive about him.

During a conversation with Farah Khan in an episode of Fun With Farah, Shehnaaz spoke about her bond with Sidharth. The actress said she doesn’t care about looks but gets jealous quickly as a girlfriend. She recalled her feelings for Sidharth, admitting she was possessive about him. The actress said, “I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive.”

Shehnaaz Gill also opened up about the traits she looks in a man, and would want to get married in the future. She said, “I am very loyal. I envision my life with the same man forever.” She further listed the traits which included being an “equal, both financially and professionally”. She called herself an alpha woman and revealed that she doesn’t like it when a man pays for her.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were called ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans. The duo got close during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and even Salman Khan warned Sidharth about Shehnaaz being in love with him during the show. After the show, they made several music videos together. However, the actor died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Shehnaaz Gill released a heartfelt music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla after his death and was even seen attending a Bigg Boss 15 season finale which was dedicated to Sidharth.

On the world front, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next film, Thank You For Coming was also a flop. She will next be seen in the movie Sab First Class alongside Varun Sharma. The film has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions are jointly backing the project.

