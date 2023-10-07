Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

Shehnaaz Gill said filmmakers are not willing to take risks with her, and the actress also disclosed the kind of roles she doesn't want to portray in films.

Shehnaaz Gill has created a loyal fanbase for herself, and she wanted the filmmakers to offer her roles and opportunities different from her real-life persona. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz became a social media phenomenon. The actress was seen in Punjabi film Honsala Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

This year, Shehnaaz kick-started her Bollywood career with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). After starring in Salman's film, Shehnaaz was seen in Karan Boolani-directed, sex-comedy Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz refused to star in...

In a recent conversation with PTI, Shehnaaz revealed that she recently didn't like a script where she was offered the character of an internet sensation. "Don’t judge a book by its cover, read me carefully. They (makers) are thinking of me in a certain way. I feel they want to show my real self on screen but I can’t be doing only this kind of role. Like, recently I heard a script, in which I’m playing a beautiful girl who is an internet sensation."

Shehnaaz said that she wants to break the notion of bringing her real personality to the big screen. "I want to do something different on screen. I would like filmmakers to take risks and present me in a different way. I’m willing to do a workshop and all. I believe my talent just gives me a chance to do different things,” Shehnaaz said.

What convinced Shehnaaz about Thank You For Coming

In the same conversation, Shehnaaz revealed what made her convinced to be a part of the latest chick flick. "I believe in narrations. When I heard this script, I liked it and felt, ‘This is something different, let’s do it.' Sex education is very important. This is really very important," Shehnaaz concluded. Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.