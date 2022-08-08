Shehnaaz Gill replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Know here

Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan/Instagram

For a while now, there have been rumours that Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is reportedly now called Bhaijaan. Although the Punjabi hottie never made an official announcement about it, Shehnaaz was rumoured to have begun filming as well. Shehnaaz, according to latest rumours, is no longer in the movie.

Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, according to Telechakkar. The entertainment portal also states that Shehnaaz unfollowed the Tiger 3 star on social media, albeit the reasons behind this are now unknown.

However, Indiatoday has now reported that these rumours are not true. The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” a source told the publication.

Earlier this year, the actress started filming for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the movie, she reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal. She will also make her Bollywood debut with this movie. According to sources, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari are also involved in the project.

According to rumours, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now being called Bhaijaan. To date, no formal statement has been made regarding this, though. Farhad Samji is directing the picture. Shehnaaz Gill has been working on a lot of projects in the meantime. She has previously appeared in a few Punjabi movies and has a sizable fan base. Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 along with other contestants, including the late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan's on-screen friendship became the talk of the town, and the season was a big success.