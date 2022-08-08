Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shehnaaz Gill replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Know here

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill started filming for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the movie, she reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Know here
Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan/Instagram

For a while now, there have been rumours that Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's  Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is reportedly now called Bhaijaan. Although the Punjabi hottie never made an official announcement about it, Shehnaaz was rumoured to have begun filming as well. Shehnaaz, according to latest rumours, is no longer in the movie.

Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, according to Telechakkar. The entertainment portal also states that Shehnaaz unfollowed the Tiger 3 star on social media, albeit the reasons behind this are now unknown.

As per reports, Shehnaaz had also unfollowed Salman Khan on social media.

However, Indiatoday has now reported that these rumours are not true. The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” a source told the publication.

Earlier this year, the actress started filming for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the movie, she reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal. She will also make her Bollywood debut with this movie. According to sources, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari are also involved in the project.

According to rumours, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now being called Bhaijaan. To date, no formal statement has been made regarding this, though. Farhad Samji is directing the picture. Shehnaaz Gill has been working on a lot of projects in the meantime. She has previously appeared in a few Punjabi movies and has a sizable fan base. Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 along with other contestants, including the late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan's on-screen friendship became the talk of the town, and the season was a big success.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.