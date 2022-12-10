Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill refuses to pose solo for paparazzi, internet gets divided over actress' attitude

Shehnaaz Gill's latest public appearance has sparked debate on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Have you ever wondered why Shehnaaz Gill is so much loved? Well, one of the biggest reasons is her honest and courteous behaviour. Shehnaaz wears her heart on her sleeve, and she respects other artists as well. 

Recently, Shehnaaz was tapped while going for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Gill was spotted with singer and rapper MC Square, and they promoted their single 'Ghani Syaani' on the show. While posing for the media, the paparazzi, asked for Shehnaaz's solo photo. But the actress refused to pose solo, 'solo kyu?' Gill asked paps to click her with MC Square, as she's here to promote the song with a new artist. 

As soon as the video got surfaced, it divided the internet. While there were people who trolled Gill for throwing attitude towards paps. There were netizens who lauded her stand. A user wrote, "For ppl talking about Sana pls see the paps asking for solo pics..how insulting it is for her co-artist also she is here to promote her work but they are only interested in pics and not talking about it..she treats paps very well and also poses for solo pics with each one of them.." Another user wrote, "After watching the full video, She is right She is here to promote her song with MC Square and not for herself. She is way too much real for the reel world. #ShehnaazGill is clear as real." A netizen added, "She didnt let the paps to take solo pics bcs it will be insulting for MCsquare That is called being professional with ur coactors and giving them utmost respect." 

One of the netizens slammed paparazzi, and said "Shehnaaz g solo? Ye Kia behavior he wo Song promote krny ai hé…newcomer k sath ai he …solo pic dy gii to acha thodhi lgy gaa …paparazzi ko b soch k bolna chahiy…! Khud soch k nahi bolna , Fir blame celebrity pr aa jaata hé." 

 

