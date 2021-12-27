Shehnaaz Gill parties with Kashmera Shah, Monalisa and Giorgia Andriani, grooves to ‘Zingaat’

Everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts when she was inside ‘Bigg Boss’ house, had fun at Kaushal Joshi’s engagement last night. The videos and photos from the party are now doing rounds on social media.

On Sunday night, Shehnaaz Gill was seen partying with her friends Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Giorgia Andriani, and other celebrities. Her fans are extremely happy to see the actress smiling, laughing and enjoying the party. The videos and photos of her are making her fans happy.

Take a look:

One Of her fan pages wrote, “It's good to see her like this atleast trying to socialize and be in good state. The way she's still there for the after party thing with the closed ones only when all are gone and they all together on single table vibing and trying to chill. The way Giorgia is there to accompany her and adith is there to look after her and take care. This all feels good.”

Shehnaaz grooved to ‘Zingaat’ with others.

The actress looked adorable in black glittery dress.

Shehnaaz’s fans were extremely worried about the actress after sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend and best friend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. After his death, Shehnaaz was totally devasted. She even distanced herself from the media for a while.

However, her fans are now in relief after seeing the actress, who is trying to move on in life, having a good time with her friends.