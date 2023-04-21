Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shehnaaz Gill opens up on Salman Khan’s ‘move on’ comment, says ‘he always says that…’

Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on Salman Khan's 'move on' comment, says he has always told her to never stop and to not feel sad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill opens up on Salman Khan’s ‘move on’ comment, says ‘he always says that…’
Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The singer-tuned actress became a household name even though she lost the title. She now enjoys a huge fan following and is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the trailer launch of the movie, Salman Khan asked the actress to ‘move on’, now Shehnaaz has opened up on his comment.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, when asked to comment on Salman Khan’s ‘move on’ comment, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Salman sir always tells me, ‘You have a lot of potential in you. You should never stop and don’t feel sad. Just work and you will go far in your career. I will always work hard.”

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, when the host of the press conference asked Shehnaaz to talk about her dream debut with Salman Khan and as soon as the actress was about to speak, she was interrupted by Salman Khan who said, “Main toh keh raha hoon, move on kar jao...move on! (I'm telling you to move on)." Agreeing with him, Shehnaaz replied, "Ho gayi (I did).”

While explaining his statement Salman added, “Main toh chahta hu ki tum move on kar jau...kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha hai....yeh sab cheezein main notice karta hu. Jab apne baare mein notice karta hu, aap logo ke baare mein bhi notice kar sakta hu. Apne friends ka bhi pata chal jaata hai, ki yeh toh gayi (I want that she should move on because I am getting this feeling... I can notice it, I can sense it even among the friend, that he's up to no good)." Later he said, "Mere ko zyada bolna nahi chaiye (I should shut up).”

Salman’s advice left fans confused. While some thought that he wanted Shehnaaz to move on professionally, others assumed that he wanted her to move on from Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story started in Bigg Boss 13 and the duo were also seen in a number of music videos together and often treated fans with Instagram Lives together. However, their love story was short-lived due to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, 2021.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Bhoomika Chawla among others in key roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 21. 

Read Salman Khan schools 'SidNaaz' fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill ‘move on’ from Sidharth Shukla: 'Woh bhi yahi chahega…’

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 671 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.