Shehnaaz Gill opens up on Salman Khan’s ‘move on’ comment, says ‘he always says that…’

Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The singer-tuned actress became a household name even though she lost the title. She now enjoys a huge fan following and is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the trailer launch of the movie, Salman Khan asked the actress to ‘move on’, now Shehnaaz has opened up on his comment.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, when asked to comment on Salman Khan’s ‘move on’ comment, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Salman sir always tells me, ‘You have a lot of potential in you. You should never stop and don’t feel sad. Just work and you will go far in your career. I will always work hard.”

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, when the host of the press conference asked Shehnaaz to talk about her dream debut with Salman Khan and as soon as the actress was about to speak, she was interrupted by Salman Khan who said, “Main toh keh raha hoon, move on kar jao...move on! (I'm telling you to move on)." Agreeing with him, Shehnaaz replied, "Ho gayi (I did).”

While explaining his statement Salman added, “Main toh chahta hu ki tum move on kar jau...kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha hai....yeh sab cheezein main notice karta hu. Jab apne baare mein notice karta hu, aap logo ke baare mein bhi notice kar sakta hu. Apne friends ka bhi pata chal jaata hai, ki yeh toh gayi (I want that she should move on because I am getting this feeling... I can notice it, I can sense it even among the friend, that he's up to no good)." Later he said, "Mere ko zyada bolna nahi chaiye (I should shut up).”

Salman’s advice left fans confused. While some thought that he wanted Shehnaaz to move on professionally, others assumed that he wanted her to move on from Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story started in Bigg Boss 13 and the duo were also seen in a number of music videos together and often treated fans with Instagram Lives together. However, their love story was short-lived due to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, 2021.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Bhoomika Chawla among others in key roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 21.

Read Salman Khan schools 'SidNaaz' fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill ‘move on’ from Sidharth Shukla: 'Woh bhi yahi chahega…’