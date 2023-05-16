Shehnaaz Gill looks effortlessly hot in red mini dress, wet-look, fans say ‘haye garmi’

Shehnaaz Gill looks effortlessly hot in red dress

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after impressing the fans with her candid self in Salman Khan’s reality television show Bigg Boss 13. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos with fans. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm as she dropped some sizzling photos from her Thailand vacation and fans can’t stop gushing.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos from her Thailand vacation. The actress was seen posing at Coral Island, Phuket. The actress was seen wearing a red mini midi dress and her poses set the internet on fire. The actress looked effortlessly hot in the photos and captioned the post, “It’s TAN o clock.”

Netizens went gaga over Shehnaaz Gill’s new photo dump and dropped compliments for the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “If you think it’s getting too hot in here, you know whom to blame.” Another fan commented, “looking damn hot.” Another fan commented, “Hotness high alert.” Another comment read, “Mirror Mirror on the wall, Shehnaaz Gill is the prettiest of them all.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Bhumika Chawla among others. After enjoying the success of her Bollywood debut, the actress is currently enjoying a fun vacation in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in the movie 100% directed by Sajid Khan, and will be seen sharing the screen with Retiesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming project in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

