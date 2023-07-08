Shehnaaz Gill has this to say about romantic relationships: ‘I have been in love only…’

Shehnaaz Gill has this to say about romantic relationships

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During promotions, the actress opened up about her views on romantic relationships.

In an interview with Red FM, Shehnaaz Gill talked about her thoughts on love and relationship and said, “Nobody is trustworthy. Everybody is selfish. One can be attached to another, but at some point, they will forget the other person.” She further talked about romantic relationships and said, “I have been in love only once. Pyaar ki baatein mat karo yaar, pyaar vyaar kya hi hai (Don’t talk about love. What even is love?)"

In another interview with Mirchi Plus, the actress was also asked about who she would like to see playing heartbroken actors to which she said, “Mujhe lagta hain woh (Alia Bhatt) dil toodne main sahi rahegi (I think she is a heartbreaker).” She further called Aditya Roy Kapur ‘awara aashiq’ and said, “Woh awara aashiq, galiyon main ghumne wala. Uspe woh gaana suit karta hai – ‘Sharaab Peete Peete’. Agar hum uska Aashiqui 2 dekhe toh.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new song Yaar Ka Satya Hua Hai has garnered much love from the audience and has garnered 20M views in 4 days. The heartbreak song is sung by B Praak and the music video is directed by Arvind Khaira.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first production and is streaming on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in the movie Noorani Chehra starring Nupur Sanon. Helmed by Navaniat Singh, the movie is scheduled to release this September.

Shehnaaz Gill on the other hand was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan and will be next seen in Sajid Khan’s 100% starring Retiesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s untitled in the pipeline.

