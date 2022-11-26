Shehnaaz Gill feels overwhelmed after fan breaks down and gifts her kada, video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill continues winning the hearts of people, and her fandom is getting bigger and better with each passing day. The main reason behind the crazy fan following is the actress' acknowledgement towards her fans' love. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 star met with a fan girl, who broke down after meeting her. Shehnaaz tightly hugged and consoled her.

Later, the girl went down on her knees, and this left Shehnaaz a bit embarrassed. The fan wished to gift her a Kada, and she even wanted to make her wear the bangle. Shehnaaz requested her fan to get up and control her feelings, as they were getting captured. But the fan didn't care about the paps, and she continued to convince Gil. A woman (probably a guard) stepped in to push the fan away, but Shehnaaz asked her to back out and expressed her discontent about it. At last, Shehnaaz took the gift and hugged her again.

Watch the video

As soon as the video got surfaced netizens heaped praises on Gill. The majority of netizens loved the fact that Shehnaaz knows how to acknowledge fans, and they went gaga over her.

Gill never wishes to disappoint her fans, and she proved it previously by getting into a heated moment with security guards. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant recently attended a press con in Dubai. After the event got over, several eager fans rushed towards the actress to meet and greet her and capture the memory on their smartphone. Soon a security guard got miffed with fans gathered around Shehnaaz, and he tried to push them away from the actress. At first, Shehnaaz avoided him and continued, but then she lost her cool, and instructed them not to come in between her fans,

Another bodyguard tried to intervene, but Gill continued ignoring them and welcomed every fan with a warm hug and a selfie. A video from the incident got leaked and it went viral. For more than 2 minutes, Shehnaaz acknowledged every fan, and she smiled continually. Shehnaaz will make her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.