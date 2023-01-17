Shehnaaz Gill enjoys sunset with Guru Randhawa in mushy video, fans defend actress for moving on from Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa

Shehnaaz Gill has always been a people star, and they are always ready to defend their Chulbuli charmer from haters and naysayers. Yesterday, singer Guru Randhawa dropped a reel where he and Gill are busy admiring the beauty of nature.

In the video, Shehnaaz is taking a view of the sunset, and then leaning on Guru. They both get mushy, and their cuteness captured the screen. Randhawa shared the reel with the caption, "What a lovely sunset #moonrise. Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz."

Here's the video

As soon as Guru shared the reel, over-sensitive netizens started mocking Shehnaaz for moving on from Sidharth Shukla. Many users tried to pull down Gill's attempt to find happiness. But Shehnaaz's fans jumped into the defence and won over the hate. Several of Gill's fans stated that it's good if she has moved on, and it's high time even the netizens should move on. A user wrote, "Har koi yaha judge hay k time nhi laga bhoolne yeh oh bol k kyun Bhai khush bhi nhi rehne doge kya kisi ko jo true fan hay oh ayise negative nhi spread karte please stop negativity jinki life hay unko jeenedo aapko dukh hay toh please Kone may baith k rote raho khud ok ayise Sana ko blame math Karo koi b (Everyone here is a judge to notice that Shehnaaz moved on from Sidharth so quickly. True fans can't see her happiness. Please stop negativity and let her live. Don't blame Sana)."

Another user wrote, "Aage bdho Sana Sid ni h apke beech ab Ager guru Bhai k sth aap khus ho to beshq aage rishta badhao (Move on Sana, Sid isn't there anymore. If you are happy with Guru bhai, then take this relationship forward)." One of her fan stated, "haters ki jali padi hai... shehnaazgill koi kasar nahi chhdti haters ko jalane mein wow shehnaazgill amazing (Haters are fuming and Shehnaaz Gill knows how to slay haters like a pro wow Shehnaaz Gill amazing)." Shehnaaz and Guru will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and this could a teaser to their on-screen chemistry.

