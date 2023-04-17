Shehnaaz Gill dismisses Palak Tiwari's comment about Salman Khan's 'girls should be covered' rule: 'I wore sexy dress..'

Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan’s most –anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to release in theatres on April 21. The team is currently promoting their film and while interacting with media, Shehnaaz Gill who is going to make her Bollywood debut with the movie rubbished Palak Tiwari’s statement on Salman Khan’s rule against women wearing low neckline dresses on his sets.

While interacting with the media in Mumbai, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she has worn a ‘very sexy’ dress at promotions and Salman Khan keeps motivating her and said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career.”

The Bigg Boss 13 fame further talked about Salman Khan and said, “He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi.”

Earlier in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Palak Tiwari said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antrim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, the neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls.”

However, she later clarified her statement and said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolizing. Salman sir is of course one of them.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Veeram. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh in lead roles along with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in key roles. The movie’s trailer and song have already hyped the audience and the fans can’t wait to watch Salman Khan on the big screen.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after the singer-turned-actress participated and impressed the audience with her candid self in Bigg Boss 13. Other than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the actress also has Sajid Khan’s 100% in the pipeline.

