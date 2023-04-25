Shehnaaz Gill cites similarities between her and Salman Khan, says 'we both are...'

Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wherein she played the role of one of the love interests of Salman Khan’s brother. The actress recently revealed what kind of films and characters she would like to do in the future.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Shehnaaz Gill talked about the similarities between her and Salman Khan and said, "Both of us are multi-talented – we can sing and act. I’ll also become a producer soon. He does a lot of masti and it’s fun working with him.”

The actress also revealed that she would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte and said, “I want to do cinema that people will find relatable. I want to do all types of characters. I would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte does. It is challenging and it creates a good image for you as an artist.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the debut of Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Veeram and was released on April 21. The movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences and collected roughly Rs 75 crores in four days. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Siddharth Anand, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Bhoomika Chawla among others. The movie also has Ram Charan’s cameo wherein he grooves with the lead cast on the song Yentamma.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsala Rakh. The actress recently revealed that she will be starring in Rhea Kapoor’s next project which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Other than this, Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in the movie 100% directed by Sajid Khan. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Retieish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

