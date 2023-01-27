Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 29th birthday with brother Shehbaz, escapes cake-smashing hilariously

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill turned 29, and she celebrated her birthday with her close friends and brother Shehbaz. Shehnaaz shared a video from the celebrations, where she was enjoying the attention of her friends. Shehnaaz was presented with 3 delicious cakes, and her brother started happy birthday to her elder sister.

Actor Varun Sharma was also present at the celebrations. During the cake-cutting, one of Shehnaaz's friends asked her to make a wish, and while blowing out the candle, Shehnaaz said, "Main wish nahi mangti." Shehnaaz cut the cake and bring it to Shehbaz. Gill smashed the piece on his face and started laughing out loud. Shehbaz decided to take his revenge, but Shehnaaz escaped the cake smashing, and said, "Mera foundations bigad jayega." This conversation between siblings will make you remind your sibling as well.

Here's the video

Within nine hours of the upload, the video got more than 400K likes. The majority of the fans wished her happiness and propsrity on her special day. A user wrote, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day Shehnaaz." Another user went on to praise the actress, and wrote, "You are such a beautiful down to earth person hmesha haste rehna haters ko ise hi fans me convert karna har saal ki tarah is saal bhi aur hmesha support karte rahenge happy birthday shehnaaz." A netizen wrote, "A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday! Just ask once to your angel."

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Wednesday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser starring Salman Khan was released. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Shehnaaz Gill walking with Salman Khan in the clip. A few minutes after the teaser was released, the actress started trending on social media. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21, 2023.