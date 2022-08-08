Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on rumours of her exit from Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

For the unversed, In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Fans were concerned that they wouldn't be able to witness Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan together in the movie after a report that the actress had exited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went viral. She has finally responded to the rumours.

Check out what she said:

Previously there were reports that Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, according to Telechakkar. The entertainment portal also states that Shehnaaz unfollowed the Tiger 3 star on social media, albeit the reasons behind this are now unknown.

As per reports, Shehnaaz had also unfollowed Salman Khan on social media.

However, Indiatoday had reported that these rumours are not true. The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” a source told the publication.

According to rumours, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now being called Bhaijaan. To date, no formal statement has been made regarding this, though. Farhad Samji is directing the picture. Shehnaaz Gill has been working on a lot of projects in the meantime. She has previously appeared in a few Punjabi movies and has a sizable fan base. Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 along with other contestants, including the late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan's on-screen friendship became the talk of the town, and the season was a big success.

