Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on her dating rumours with Raghav Juyal, says 'hum kisi ke saath...'

"Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai," Shehnaaz Gill said reacting to dating rumours with Raghav Juyal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill/Viral Bhayani

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has been making headlines after reports that she's dating  dancer, choreographer, actor and television presenter Raghav Juyal surfaced online. Rumours mills have been abuzz with the news that the two are quite close to each other. Shehnaaz and Raghav will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Soon after reports that Shehnaaz and Raghav are dating spread on social media, the two stars started trending with fans awaiting an official announcement from the duo.

On Wednesday, when Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance in Mumbai at her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch even, Shehnaaz was askes to comment on the link-up reports.

At the event, Shehnaaz was seen slaying it in a black crop top teamed with black shorts and red blazer.

While speaking to the media at her brother's song launch event, Shehnaaz said that if someone is spotted with a person or steps out for a casual outing, it doesn't mean they are in a relationship.  "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," Shehnaaz was heard telling the media in a viral video from the event.

Shehnaaz then stopped the media from asking her personal questions and promised that when she makes an appearance for her own project next, she wuld answer all questions by the media.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz had reacted to reports of her exit from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shehnaaz dismissed all rumours of her exit from the Salman Khan starrer film. "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film," she wrote.

 

