Shehar Lakhot trailer: Priyanshu Painyuli fights for survival in deadly game of politics, murders with hidden agendas

Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming noir crime drama series titled Shehar Lakhot. Recently Prime Video shared an action-packed trailer of the series leaving fans intrigued.

On Friday, Prime Video took to its social media and shared an intriguing trailer of the noir crime drama series Shehar Lokhat. The trailer takes viewers deep into a world where treachery, hidden agendas, and deception are how the game of life is played and murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the strategies employed. As the prodigal son, played by Priyanshu Painyuli, is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past, he finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda.

Netizens shared their views about the trailer of the show. One of the comments read, "looks interesting, something in the lines of Patal Lok." Another wrote, "This looks fun, ek try toh banta hai." Another wrote, "Hands off to the background music and editing."

Navdeep Singh who is known for movies like NH10, and Manorama, talked about his upcoming series and said, "Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists, and betrayal. The series is a labor of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it. I am thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video for this series and cannot wait for audiences across the world to embark on this journey with us."

Set in the fictional small marble mining town of Lakhot, the series is written and created by Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat and directed by Singh. The series features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait, supported by a highly talented ensemble cast including Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. Shehar Lakhot is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on November 30.

