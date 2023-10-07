Headlines

Shefali Shah recalls facing sexual harassment on street at very young age: ‘I was just scared and no one…’

Shefali Shah recalls facing sexual harassment when she was young, says no one stood up for her

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Shefali Shah is best known for her performances in movies like Doctor G, Darlings, and Jalsa and web series like Delhi Crime. The actress has recently been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the series Delhi Crime 2 for the International Emmy Awards. The actress recently talked about raising sons right and opened up about facing sexual harassment at a young age. 

In a conversation with News18, Shefali Shah said that it’s her responsibility to raise her sons right and said, “Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It’s my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don’t even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected, and not harassed. And for that, I’ve got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals.” 

She added, “There’s a lot I try to tell them but I’ve understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons – to treat others the way you expect to be treated yourselves. It’s really just as simple as that.” 

Shefali Shah further asked if she has personally faced sexual harassment and said, “Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it.” 

Further reacting to the nomination for Emmy Awards, the actress said, “Well, I’d like to grant people, the audience as well as people from our industry far more intelligence and sensitivity and sensibility that they don’t just appreciate me because I have an Emmy nomination. But yeah, having said that the Emmy nomination is a validation and I can’t take away from that and I am extremely honoured.”

