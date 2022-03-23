Shefali Shah discloses she had a crush on Aamir Khan, says she sent him a love letter

Shefali Shah is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Jalsa' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. She stars as Rukhsana Mohammad working as a cook in famous journalist Maya Menon's home, played by Vidya Balan. Her life turns upside down when her daughter Alia Mohammad gets seriously injured in a hit-and-run case. Both Shefali and Vidya are being hugely applauded for their amazing acts in the Suresh Triveni directorial.

During one of the promotional interviews for 'Jalsa', Vidya revealed that she had a huge crush on superstar Aamir Khan during her college days. While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress shared that she sent him a love letter with her photograph. She added that she was standing far away in the photograph but it was looking nice since it was blurred.

When asked if the 'Dangal' star is aware of the same, she said that she doesn't know. Vidya, who was present in the same interview, added that he would become aware now. Shefali also added that she starred in Aamir Khan's 'Rangeela' but did not share screen space with him in the Ram Gopal Varma film.

The actress, who wowed the audience with her performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the 2019 Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' based on the horrific Delhi gang rape that shook the nation in 2012, has said in a previous interview that she opted out of 'Rangeela' after shooting for four days since she realised her role was different from what was actually offered to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali will be seen next in 'Darlings' which pairs her with Alia Bhatt who is making her debut as a producer with the dark comedy-drama bankrolled by the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.