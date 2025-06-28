Shefali Jariwala death: The Kanta Laga girl's former brother-in-law, Manmeet Singh, penned down a heartfelt note on her demise, wishing peace for her departed soul.

Actress Shefali Jariwala's death has left the tinsel town shattered and shocked. The 42-year-old died on June 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving her husband, Parag Tyagi and several friends and followers heartbroken. Several celebs from the television and film fraternity have mourned the untimely demise on social media, including her ex-brother-in-law, Manmeet Singh. On his Instagram, Manmeet from Meet Bros shared a photo of Shefali on his story and prayed for peace for her departed soul.

Manmeet's wish for her ex-bhabhi, Shefali Jariwala

Sharing Shefali's photo, Manmeet wrote, "Rest in peace, Shef (broken heart and flying pigeon emoji). Only God knows why he called you back so soon. Will always cherish the amazing moments spent with you. May Waheguru be with you on your onward journey," with a heart emoji.

Manmeet Singh and Shefali's relationship

Shefali Jariwala was married to Manmeet's brother, Harmeet Singh. In 2004, they tied the knot but got divorced in 2009 due to differences and alleged mental harassment. After the divorce, Shefali found lasting love with TV actor Parag Tyagi. She married him in August 2014. The couple appeared together on Nach Baliye and was popular for their supportive bond.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

Shefali passed away on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest at home. Her husband, Paras Tyagi, reportedly rushed her to a hospital, but Shefali was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. She rose to fame with her glamorous look in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, which gave her the title of The Kaanta Laga Girl. Shefali was also seen doing a special appearance in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.