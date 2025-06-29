Shefali Jariwala is known as Kanta Laga Girl, but do you know that her father was against the music video? Shefali might miss this golden opportunity if she had refused her father's condition.

Shefali Jariwala, the actress who died too soon, came into the limelight in 2002 by starring in the music video of Kanta Laga. The remix version of Waheeda Rehmaan's classic song from the movie Samadhi became a chartbuster, and it also started the trend of giving a new twist to classic melodies. With Kanta Laga, Shefali became an overnight star, and it gave her the perfect start to her acting career. However, the road to success wasn't easy for her either. Shefali was on the verge of losing Kanta Laga. Her father advised, or rather told her to reject the offer, but....

Why Shefali Jariwala's father was against her dreams

Shefali Jariwala hailed from a middle-class Gujarati family, in which education has been given the utmost importance. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shefali revealed how her family was against her dreams of showbiz and acting. "Mere pita ek paaramparik Gujarati parivaar se the aur wo mere glamour ki duniya mein aane ke faisle ke khilaaf the, kyunki hamare parivaar mein padhai ko sabse zyada mahatva diya jaata tha (My father came from a traditional Gujarati family and was against my decision to enter the world of glamour, as education was given top priority in our family)."

The condition of Shefali's father, that she had to oblige for her dreams

Shefali further added that she promised her father that she would complete her education, secure a degree in Engineering, and that's how she got the permission to do the Kanta Laga song. She said, "Meri maa ne mera saath diya aur uske baad meri zindagi badal gayi. Mere pita ne shart rakhi thi ki main pehle padhai poori karun, isliye maine Sardar Patel Engineering College se Computer Engineering ki aur main IT engineer bani (My mother supported me, and after that, my life changed. My father had set a condition that I must complete my education first, so I pursued Computer Engineering from Sardar Patel Engineering College and became an IT engineer)."

After getting fame and recognition, Shefali would feel trapped during her studies, but after recalling it in the interview, she acknowledged her parents for pushing her to complete her education, as it helped her to bring discipline in life. For the unversed, Shefali passed away on June 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The final rites took place on June 28, and her ashes were submerged on Sunday, June 29.