Shefali Jariwala's close friend Pooja Ghai had shared what happened on the night of her death, including details about her final moments.

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death last week has shocked the industry. The actress made headlines after appearing in the Kaanta Laga remix in 2002 and came back into spotlight with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. She passed away on the night of June 27 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place in Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday. Now, actress Pooja Ghai has revealed what happened on the Friday night when her friend Shefali passed away.

What happened on the night of Shefali Jariwala's death

Talking to the entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Pooja said, "What happened exactly, that we'll know only after the post-mortem. What I have understood from family and Parag Tyagi (Shefali's husband) is that there was this beautiful Satyanarayan ki pooja a day before. The house was still decorated when we brought Shefali for the last rites. She had regular dinner, and then she asked Parag to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said, 'Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well).' The dog was very old, so Parag asked the helper to come down and take the dog. So he was waiting for the lift, and when the helper came, he went up."

Shefali Jariwala was declared dead on arrival

"Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead", Pooja added. Paras had taken Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where she was declared dead on arrival. The exact reason of Shefali's death is yet to be determined, but the initial police investigation has ruled out foul play and are treating her demise as a case of accidental death.

