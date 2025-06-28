Just hours after the untimely death of Shefali Jariwala, her husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted looking heartbroken, walking about with their pet dog, Simba. A video of Parag Tyagi is going viral on social media, looking grief-stricken, holding Shefali Jariwala's photo in his hand.

Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away in Mumbai late on Friday night. She was 42. Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive. Despite all the efforts to save her, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Was Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala's death 'suspicious'?

Shefali Jariwala reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest. The official cause of her death has not yet been made public by the family. However, Mumbai Police have launched a preliminary investigation and are currently questioning the household cook and domestic help to ascertain the sequence of events leading to her death. At Shefali Jariwala's home, a forensic team has also been deployed to conduct an extensive search of the premises.

While no official statement has been issued about the cause or nature of Shefali Jariwala's death, the presence of police and forensic officials suggests that the authorities are treating the case as suspicious.

Where is Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi? He was spotted holding a photo of her with...

What did Shefali Jariwala's residential society's watchman say after her death?

Shatrughan, the watchman of Shefali Jariwala’s residential society, told NDTV that the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress was taken to the hospital at around 10:30 pm. He was quoted as saying, "Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, at around 9 PM, her husband, Parag Tyagi, came to the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate."

