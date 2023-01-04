Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz pens emotional note on Tunisha Sharma's birth anniversary: 'Kabhi nahi socha tha ki...'

Credit: Falaq Naaz/Instagram

Television actor Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz remembered actor Tunisha Sharma on the occasion of her birth anniversary. She took to Instagram and shared a string of cute pictures which she captioned, "Tunnu mera bachcha, Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati, tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe, tu jaanti hai achhe se. (Tunnu, my child I never thought I will be wishing you like this. You knew that I had planned your surprise for your birthday. I wanted to see your surprised face" and I know it very well)."

She continued, "Tunnu tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot, itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai, kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye. (Tunnu you were important to me, my heart is broken and I never felt this pain before. Sometimes, I don't understand who should I pray for your peace)"

In the throwback pictures, Falaq could be seen hugging and kissing Tunisha. In one of the pictures, Sheezan could also be spotted along with Tunisha and her sister. "sleepless nights, unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday ttuunnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too, (sleepless night, unseen tears, you are seeing everything and I know you are here with me as I can feel your presence. We miss you every day, I hope yu find peace. My child, me baby Happy birthday and I love you too)," the caption further reads.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and followers flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons. "This pictures shows what a bond you carry for her nd what she was for you. Adorable and lovely pictures Happy Birthday to beautiful soul . May your family get justice ameen," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "We love you tunishaaaa."

"Missing her too much, hope she is happy wherever she is u stay strong," another fan commented. Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with `Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap`. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films - Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She also had a brief appearance in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. The deceased actor`s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha'`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. (With inputs from ANI)

