'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

Superstar Rekha is one of the most iconic actors to ever grace the silver screen. Born as Bhanurekha to South superstar Gemini Ganesan and actress, Pushpavalli, Rekha, from a young age, made a place for herself in the film industry, without any outside support or a godfather. Rekha's personal life has also been discussed as much as her professional life. Born out of wedlock, Rekha's father refused to accept her and from the beginning, Rekha’s life has never been a bed of roses.

Later in her life, Rekha again garnered attention, either for her complicated marriage to businessman Mukesh Agarwal or her alleged affair with Jeetendra, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar. She was also always paired up in media with the already-married Amitabh Bachchan.

Rekha’s personal life has always garnered attention.

In her biography, 'Rekha: The Untold Story', written by author Yaseer Usman, Rekha once spoke about her affairs. She was quoted as saying, "It is sheer fluke that I have never got pregnant so far. I am not just an actress, but I am a 'badnaam' actress with a rotten past and a reputation for being a sex maniac."

In an old interview with a leading magazine back in the 70s, Rekha once also shared her views on pre-marital sex. "It's very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have sex only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! Sex goes with love. You can't come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that's the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit."

Out of all of Rekha’s linkups, her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan has always been a hot topic of discussion in the media and in the film industry.

