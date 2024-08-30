Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Vadhvan Port project very special': PM Modi ahead of laying foundation stone of Rs 76000 crore project

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling

5 benefits of eating papaya

5 benefits of eating papaya

Seven protein-packed foods for vegetarians 

Seven protein-packed foods for vegetarians 

5 warning signs of heart attack

5 warning signs of heart attack

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

Later in her life, Rekha again garnered attention, either for her complicated marriage to businessman Mukesh Agarwal or her alleged affair with Jeetendra, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Superstar Rekha is one of the most iconic actors to ever grace the silver screen. Born as Bhanurekha to South superstar Gemini Ganesan and actress, Pushpavalli, Rekha, from a young age, made a place for herself in the film industry, without any outside support or a godfather. Rekha's personal life has also been discussed as much as her professional life. Born out of wedlock, Rekha's father refused to accept her and from the beginning, Rekha’s life has never been a bed of roses.

Later in her life, Rekha again garnered attention, either for her complicated marriage to businessman Mukesh Agarwal or her alleged affair with Jeetendra, Kiran Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar. She was also always paired up in media with the already-married Amitabh Bachchan. 

Rekha’s personal life has always garnered attention.

In her biography, 'Rekha: The Untold Story', written by author Yaseer Usman, Rekha once spoke about her affairs. She was quoted as saying, "It is sheer fluke that I have never got pregnant so far. I am not just an actress, but I am a 'badnaam' actress with a rotten past and a reputation for being a sex maniac."

In an old interview with a leading magazine back in the 70s, Rekha once also shared her views on pre-marital sex. "It's very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have sex only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! Sex goes with love. You can't come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that's the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit."

Out of all of Rekha’s linkups, her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan has always been a hot topic of discussion in the media and in the film industry.

READ | This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sudhanshu Pandey quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

Sudhanshu Pandey quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Video of man playing with leopard goes viral, what was revealed later will melt your heart! WATCH

Video of man playing with leopard goes viral, what was revealed later will melt your heart! WATCH

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 26, IMD predicts more rainfall over next 2 days

Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 26, IMD predicts more rainfall over next 2 days

MORE

MOST VIEWED

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement