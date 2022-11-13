Sheela Priya Seth makes shocking statement against Sajid Khan, says 'he stared at my private parts..'

File photo

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who participates in one of the most contentious reality competitions, Bigg Boss, is getting farther into problems every day due to #MeToo allegations.

Another actress has levelled serious accusations against him after Sherlyn Chopra, Rani Chatterjee, and Kanishka Soni.

According to Jagran, actress Sheela Priya Seth revealed that Sajid Khan had mistreated her 14 years ago, in 2008. Sheela, who has acted in films in the South Indian languages of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and others.

She said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

Sheela further added, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood”

For the unversed, On Wednesday, Sherlyn Chopra was spotted at Mumbai Police station. While speaking to the media, the actress said that she filed a police complaint against the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. She has been requesting Bigg Boss makers to eliminate him, but there is no response. The actress also mentioned that she requested union minister Anurag Thakur to stop Bigg Boss 16 telecast.

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra shared her experience of how Sajid Khan abused her and asked the show's host Salman Khan to take a stand. Calling him a 'molester', the actress told FilmiBeat, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!".