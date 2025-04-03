Sheeba saw Salman Khan’s relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, from their time together to their breakup. She remembered Sangeeta often being around, either on set or at his home when she visited.

Sheeba Akashdeep, who has been in the industry for over 35 years, recently spoke about her experiences with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While appreciating both, she also remembered Salman’s relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani and said he behaved like any regular guy in love.

In the latest episode of SCREEN’s Dear Me…, Sheeba talked about working with Salman Khan in Suryavanshi. She mentioned that both were newcomers, as he was also filming Maine Pyaar Kiya at the time. She described him as kind and welcoming, knowing she was new to the industry and the city. He often invited her home, introduced her to his family, and was a supportive co-star.

Sheeba saw Salman’s relationship with Sangeeta, from their time together to their breakup. She remembered Sangeeta often being around, either on set or at his home when she visited. She felt it was just a natural phase of life. She said, "During Suryavanshi, Salman was just starting, just like me. Both of us were pretty new. Salman was nice, kind, and hospitable because he was still from a film background, and he knew that I was not, and I was new in the city. He would invite me home to eat, meet the family, hang out there after shoots. He was so protective and loving, an amazing co-star to have.”

She said, "Salman was like any young boy who was in love. We would be on the set, and his girlfriend would come to watch the shoots, or she would be home when I would go. He was like a normal boy who loves his girlfriend, we all go through these phases.”

Looking back on Salman’s breakup with Sangeeta, Sheeba said she never got involved in personal matters. She was there to talk if needed but felt some things are best kept private. Sheeba spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan, calling him kind and a true gentleman. She remembered doing many shows and world tours with him when he was still becoming a star. Even now, she admires his humility and considers him one of the nicest and most thoughtful people.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was once ready to get married. In the 90s, he seemed deeply in love with Sangeeta Bijlani, and they were even engaged.

However, their wedding was called off at the last moment. Reports say they had even printed wedding cards, but Sangeeta ended things after accusing Salman of cheating. She later said she realized he wasn’t even fit to be a boyfriend, let alone a husband.

Meanwhile, Sheeba made a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was last seen with Alia Bhatt in Jigra.