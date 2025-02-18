Sheeba Akashdeep has shared how one shocking incident ended her friendship with the ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Famous 90s actress and TV star Sheeba Akashdeep was once close friends and neighbours with ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who had tied the knot with each other in 1991 and divorced thirteen years later in 2004. Saif and Amrita share two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who stay with their mom Amrita.

In a recent interview, Sheeba has shared how one shocking incident involving her dog and Saif and Amrita's dog ended their friendship. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Toh hua yeh ki hum dost the, hum neighbours bhi the, same bungalow complex mein rehte the and issi doraan hua yeh ki unke dog ne mere dog ko maar diya galti se. Mera itna dil tut gaya and you are also very volatile at that time (So, what happened was that we were friends; we were also neighbors, living in the same bungalow complex. And during this time, his dog accidentally killed my dog. My heart broke so much, and you are also very volatile at that time)."

"A couple of times after that, when Saif met my husband, he asked, 'Kya wo kabhi forgive nahi karegi kya?' Uss time aesa dil tut gaya tha ki mein wo ghar bhi bech ke nikal gayi uss complex se immediately. Overnight I walked off. I said I can’t live here anymore. Wo mera favorite dog tha. So that’s kind of we lost touch (A couple of times after that, when he met my husband, he asked, 'Will she never forgive me?' But at that time, my heart was so shattered that I sold the house and left the complex immediately. Overnight, I walked off. I said I can’t live here anymore. He was my favorite dog. So that’s kind of how we lost touch)", Sheeba further added.

Saif Ali Khan and Sheeba Akashdeep worked together in the 1995 film Surakshaa and Sanam Teri Kasam, which was made in 1994 but was released after fifteen years in 2009 after a long delayed legal battle.