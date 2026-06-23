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'She would have...': Ektaa Kapoor breaks her silence on Kangana Ranaut's exit from Lock Upp Season 2

Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut was not retained for Lock Upp Season 2.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 12:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'She would have...': Ektaa Kapoor breaks her silence on Kangana Ranaut's exit from Lock Upp Season 2
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As Lock Upp gears up for its second season on Netflix, one of the biggest changes has been the absence of Kangana Ranaut, who fronted the inaugural edition of the reality show. Addressing the speculation surrounding the actor-politician's exit, producer Ektaa Kapoor has now revealed why the makers decided to move in a different direction.

Ektaa spoke about the change during the launch event of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai, which was attended by the show's new hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content at Netflix India.

Explaining the decision, Ektaa said the latest season has undergone a complete transformation compared to its original version.

"The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood," she said.

'Not Just Another Reality Show'

Ektaa also spoke about reimagining the reality series for a larger audience through its move to Netflix. "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences," she said.

"There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas," Ektaa added.

What To Expect From The New Season

The upcoming edition promises a completely revamped format with 14 celebrity contestants, referred to as "inmates", competing inside a high-pressure prison environment.

Separated from the outside world and deprived of everyday comforts, the participants will be required to navigate alliances, rivalries and unexpected twists while facing tasks designed to test their resilience and survival instincts.

The six-week competition will include status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments and eliminations, with every decision capable of changing the course of the game.

Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as executive producer, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa marks the franchise's shift from ALTBalaji and MX Player to Netflix.

The new season premieres on June 27 and will stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

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