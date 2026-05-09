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'She was crying outside studio': Jaspinder Narula reveals heartbreaking moment when Mona Kapoor learned about Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s affair

Jaspinder Narula revealed that Mona Shourie Kapoor discovered Boney Kapoor’s affair with Sridevi around the same time the song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye was being recorded.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 09, 2026, 01:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'She was crying outside studio': Jaspinder Narula reveals heartbreaking moment when Mona Kapoor learned about Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s affair
Image credit: Instagram
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Singer Jaspinder Narula recently recalled an emotional incident connected to the recording of the song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye from Judaai.

During an interview with YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, the singer revealed that while the song was being recorded, a major personal crisis involving Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor was unfolding outside the studio.

According to Jaspinder, it was around that time that Mona reportedly came to know about Boney Kapoor’s relationship with Sridevi. The singer shared that Mona was deeply heartbroken after learning about the affair.

Recalling the recording session, Jaspinder also revealed that she was unwell while singing the track and had severe trouble with her ears.

Talking about the experience, she said, “I was told that the song will be picturised on Sridevi. I was also informed about the situation, as to how Sridevi made a deal to sell off her husband for money… My ear had developed mucus, and one of my ears was completely blocked. I sang the song with great difficulty.”

During the conversation, Jaspinder further shared that she had developed a close friendship with Mona Shourie Kapoor, who later opened up to her about what she had gone through during that difficult phase.

“I was close with Mona. Main Sridevi se bhi 2-3 baar mili thi. Mona ne bataya ke jab main gaana ga rahi thi toh kya hua tha.

She said, ‘Kissi ka ghar ban raha tha aur kissi ka ghar toot raha tha’. She said that you were singing inside and I was crying outside the studio, kyunki mujhe pata chala tha affair ka. Toh unhe ussi time mein pata chala tha (I had also met Sridevi two or three times. Mona told me what had happened while I was recording the song. She said, ‘While someone’s home was being built, someone else’s home was falling apart’... That was when she came to know about it),” Jaspinder shared during her interview with Bollywood Thikana.

About Boney Kapoor’s personal life

Boney Kapoor was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, and the former couple had two children — Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Their marriage later ended after Boney fell in love with Sridevi.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and later became parents to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Their relationship remained widely discussed in the media because of the circumstances surrounding his first marriage.

Mona Shourie Kapoor died after battling cancer in 2012, while Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. Her death was later termed an accidental drowning as per the autopsy report. She had travelled to the UAE to attend the wedding celebrations of actor Mohit Marwah.

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