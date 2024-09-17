Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'She uses...': After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai gets spotted without her wedding ring amid divorce rumours

The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress, recently attended the SIIMA Awards with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, what caught netizens' attention was the lack of a wedding ring on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's finger.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'She uses...': After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai gets spotted without her wedding ring amid divorce rumours
The rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce refuse to die down. It has been many months that fans have been speculating a rift between the two lovebirds, waiting for either of them to confirm or deny media reports. Now, adding fuel to the fire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest outing has raised many eyebrows. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress, recently attended the SIIMA Awards with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, what caught netizens' attention was the lack of a wedding ring on the actress's finger. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) for 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' (2023).

In videos and photos shared on social media, at the SIIMA Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted without the wedding ring that Abhishek Bachchan had given her. 

Many users commented on the social media posts, questioning the status of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship dynamic. One user wrote, "Do you know anyone who takes his/her kids to the office regularly? I really wonder, how she takes her daughter to all the places where she’s official appearance. How the school allow her to be absent so frequently??" 

Another user said, "She uses her daughter for publicity after divorce rumours with Abhishek." 

Just a few weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Abhishek Bachchan without his wedding ring while out in Mumbai. 

For the unversed, the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce first started doing the rounds after they arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence. They have one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011.

READ | Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

