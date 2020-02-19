'She used to reprimand me for smoking': Shah Rukh Khan remembers late Kishori Ballal

Veteran Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who played 'Kishori amma' in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' died at the age of 82 on Tuesday. The superstar now took to Twitter and paid her condolences. Among other things, Shah Rukh Khan remembered how she reprimanded him for smoking.

Sharing a still from their movie 'Swades' where Kishori motivated him, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her."

Here's his post:

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

Kishori Ballal was part of over 75 movies throughout her career. She made her debut in the industry with the 1960’s film 'Ivalentha Hendathi'. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, 2004 critically-acclaimed feature 'Swades' featured Kishori as 'Mohan Bhargava' Shah Rukh Khan's motherly-figure.

Apart from 'Swades', Kishori Ballal also appeared in Bollywood movies like Rani Mukerji-Prithviraj's Aiyyaa and Deepika Padukone-Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Lafangey Parindey. Before Shah Rukh, Ashutosh took to Twitter to pay condolences to Kishori. "HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!," he wrote.