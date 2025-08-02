Twitter
‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life

Veteran actress Mumtaz recently said that if Anju had stayed in Rajesh Khanna’s life, he might still be alive.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘She treated him like...': Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna would have been alive if THIS actress had been in his life
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Before marrying Dimple Kapadia, Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna was in a serious relationship with actress Anju Mahendru. Their relationship lasted for nearly seven years. They were one of the most talked-about couples during that time. However, things didn’t go as expected, and they eventually broke up. Later, Rajesh surprised everyone by marrying Dimple Kapadia.

Mumtaz Opens Up About Anju and Rajesh

Veteran actress Mumtaz recently spoke in an interview with Vicky Lalwani and made a heartfelt statement. She said that if Anju had stayed in Rajesh Khanna’s life, he might still be alive. According to Mumtaz, Anju truly cared for him and would have looked after him like a delicate flower. Even when Rajesh became ill, Anju continued to visit him and took care of his medicines and meals.

Anju’s Reaction to the Breakup

When Rajesh Khanna decided to marry Dimple, it came as a shock to Anju. Mumtaz once asked Anju what happened, and she said she had no clue. She had been at a party when suddenly she heard the news about Rajesh’s marriage. Although Anju was hurt, she didn’t let it break her spirit. She handled it with grace and moved on with life.

Anju Mahendru – A Strong Woman

Anju Mahendru was known for her independent and cheerful nature. While she did feel pain when Rajesh left her, she didn’t fall into sorrow. She chose to be strong and kept her dignity intact. Her bond with Mumtaz remained strong over the years, and they are still close friends.

Rajesh Khanna’s Death

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 at the age of 69. His fans continue to remember him for his romantic films and powerful performances. His famous dialogue from Anand – “Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi” – still lives on in the hearts of his admirers.

