'She's ageing in reverse': Shilpa Shetty stuns netizens in white top, black skirt at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash

With an off-shoulder white top and black skirt, Shilpa Shetty charmed paparazzi and netizens with her presence at Shamita Shetty's intimate birthday bash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty was captured attending her sister Shamita Shetty's birthday bash. Yesterday, the Mohabbatein actress turned 42, and she celebrated her special day with her close friends and family. Apart from Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra, and a few other friends were also spotted attending the bash. 

After Shilpa arrived at the venue, photographers asked the actress to pose for them. Shilpa was spotted wearing an off-shoulder white top with a black mini-skirt. She acknowledged their request, and then went further for the bash. Viral Bhayani shared a video of her paparazzi moment, and netizens are in awe of her 'timeless charm.'

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video was shared, several netizens lauded the actress for her fitness, and they were finding it hard to believe that she's 47, and a mother of two. A user wrote, "She is ageing in backwards Beauty." Another user wrote, "Shilpa g aaj bhi 16 teen ki lgti h (Shilpa still looks like 16-year-old)." A netizen added, "Aur kitta jawan hogi app mam junior ko bhi chance do abb (you sould also give chance to junior)." Another netizen added, "Kon kaheta hai ke paise se umra nahi kharidi ja sakti. Silpa ko dikho aaj bhi achhe khan paan aur fitness ka natija (Who said that money can't buy youth? Look at the result of Shilpa's good diet and fitness)." One of the netizen wrote, "She is sooo cute and beautiful than her sister."  

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood comeback with the 2021 comedy Hungama 2. However, the film went unnoticed, and even her second stint. Shilpa will next be seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Indian Police Force. The upcoming web series will also mark Rohit's debut in the OTT space. Along with Shilpa, Indian Police Force also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. 

