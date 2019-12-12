'She's adorable': Deepika Padukone reveals she saw photo of Kapil Sharma's newborn baby girl

On December 10, 2019, Kapil Sharma announced the arrival of a baby girl with wife Ginni Chatrath. The comedian-actor tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl, need ur blessings, love u all Jai Mata di". Since then his social media pages are flooded with congratulatory messages and blessings for the little bundle of joy. Today, Kapil and Ginni even celebrate their first wedding anniversary as they entered marital bliss on December 12, 2018.

Soon after welcoming a baby girl, Kapil jumped back to work and resumed shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. On Wednesday, he shot with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar who marked their presence to promote their upcoming film, Chhapaak. On the show, DP donned a stunning look wearing a hot pink maxi dress with a matching long shrug. She paired it up with statement earrings and flaunted her new short hairdo.

Photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page and shared a few photos of Deepika, Meghna with Kapil on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He captioned the post stating, "Did #kapilsharma show his new Princess to #deepikapadukone today? I'm sure he must have shown her the picture from his phone"

To which Deepika replied, "He did! & she’s adorable!"

It's a known fact that Kapil had a massive crush on Deepika and has spoken about it on his show as well as on his social media pages.

Meanwhile, talking about Chhapaak, in the film, Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor and is releasing on January 10, 2020.