'She's a better actress and dancer': Shilpa Shetty Kundra on why she felt insecure of sister Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is set to make her comeback in Bollywood with 'Nikamma'. Ahead of the film's release, the actress revealed that she had been insecure of her sister Shamita Shetty when the 'Mohabbatein' actress was entering Bollywood.

"I always felt she's the better looking sister, the fairer one. She's a better actress and a dancer. So I'll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that," Shilpa admitted in an interview with Pinkvilla.

She also went on to reveal about how she used to bully Shamita in their childhood. "There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy's cupboard," confessed Shilpa, also adding that she threw a sun mica piece on Shamita's face which gave her a permanent cut.

Shamita, on the other hand, spoke about her struggles. She said that she was athletic in school and thus, the film industry was a different world altogether. While she happened to mention that she struggled to find her identity, Shamita also felt that the media comparisons came out really harsh for her.