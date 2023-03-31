'She needs makeover': Kajol gets trolled as she arrives at Bholaa screening in Mumbai in mustard bodycon dress

Kajol

Ajay Devgn’s action thriller Bholaa was released on March 30 in theatres. A day prior to the release, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai which was attended by many celebs including Kajol. The actress arrived for her husband’s movie screening with her son Yug, However, the actress was trolled for her fashion sense.

On Friday, a paparazzi account posted a video of Kajol arriving for the screening of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. The actress could be seen wearing a mustard and white one-piece bodycon dress and carrying a white coat with the dress. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes. The actress could be seen saying, “Bholaa day” while interacting with the paparazzi.

Netizens were disappointed with Kajol’s look and trolled the actress for her choice of dress. Some of them also body-shamed the actress and suspected if she is pregnant. One of the comments read, “Someone please make her learn how to wear clothes.” Another comment read, “Is she Pregnant?” Another user wrote, “This is one actress who desperately needs help with a makeover.” Another comment read, “Why to wear something you look like a caterpillar in?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky helmed by Ravathy. Other than the actress, the film also stars Vishal Jethwa. The film focuses on the journey of a mother who fights every challenge her ailing son faces and helps him live life to the fullest. The film also marks the reunion of the actress with her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan who makes a brief cameo in the movie.

Talking about Bholaa, the movie is directed by Ajay Devgn himself and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. The action thriller that hit the theatres on March 30, is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.